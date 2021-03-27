AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,360. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

