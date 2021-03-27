AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,925 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 5.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $58,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. 3,573,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27.

