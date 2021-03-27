AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.69. 3,732,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,641. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.17 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 927,467 shares of company stock valued at $192,353,049 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

