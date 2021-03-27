AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 17,659 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after buying an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

