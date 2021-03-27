AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 21,112 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,112 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.68. 2,007,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,842. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

