AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 23,606 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 0.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 738,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.