AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 24,844 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,844 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,358,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,424,977 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

