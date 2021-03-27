AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 835 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.56.

ZM stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.95. 3,219,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,536. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.