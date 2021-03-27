Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Up 451.4% in March

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 451.4% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

