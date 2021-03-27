Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Alcoa worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AA opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

