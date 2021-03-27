Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,200,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.88. 1,494,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.