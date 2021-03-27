Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.53% of Alico worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alico by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Alico stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

