Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 276.4% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALEGF opened at $19.71 on Friday. Allegro.eu has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Allegro.eu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Allegro.eu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. The company operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

