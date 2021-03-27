Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.35

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.35 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 22.33 ($0.29). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 124,182 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £139.37 million and a PE ratio of 21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.17.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

