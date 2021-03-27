AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 720.0% in March

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE CBH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,409. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
