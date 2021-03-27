AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 720.0% in March

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CBH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,409. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

