Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.76

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.76 and traded as high as C$41.85. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$41.64, with a volume of 254,279 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

