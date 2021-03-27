Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.
About Almonty Industries
