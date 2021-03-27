Alpha Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $9,786.99 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,253.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.55 or 0.00896919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.85 or 0.00357053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055914 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.