Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 10.9% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $271,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,035.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,075.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,784.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

