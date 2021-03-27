Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.73 on Friday, hitting $2,024.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,063.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,777.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

