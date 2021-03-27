Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,024.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,063.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.