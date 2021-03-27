Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, an increase of 412.1% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.42% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHE opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

