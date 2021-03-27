Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Altice USA stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 184.18 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

