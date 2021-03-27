Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 11,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.64. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Twin Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Altisource Asset Management comprises 0.7% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned 2.44% of Altisource Asset Management worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

