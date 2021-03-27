Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $20.93 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,003 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $126.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

