Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,159 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,865,000 after buying an additional 273,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.40 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

