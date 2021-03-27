Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $19.18 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 736,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $78,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,977,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $211,510,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $109.90 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.