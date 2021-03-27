Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 400,400 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.14% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,879,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,745,000.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

SHC opened at $24.57 on Friday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

