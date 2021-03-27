Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 395,743 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,743 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $21,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,914 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,736,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock worth $240,234,704.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of ZI opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

