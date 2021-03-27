Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $23.29 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 456,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.