Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AMBS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
About Amarantus BioScience
