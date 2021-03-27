Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMBS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Amarantus BioScience alerts:

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.