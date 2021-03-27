AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce sales of $145.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the highest is $178.50 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $941.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,393,324 shares of company stock valued at $535,773,164. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

