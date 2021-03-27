Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,880 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.18% of Amcor worth $33,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,377 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 5,173,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

