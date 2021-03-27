América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.51

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.51 and traded as low as $13.42. América Móvil shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 3,464 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Get América Móvil alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.