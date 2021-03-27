American International Group Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

