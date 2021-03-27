American International Group Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SYNNEX worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,264,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 131,214 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

