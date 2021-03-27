American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Olin worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

OLN stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

