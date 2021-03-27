American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Up 284.5% in March

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 284.5% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,872. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

