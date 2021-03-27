Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 64,585 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $142.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.96 and a 12-month high of $143.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

