Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 143.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 126,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 14,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.90 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.