Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $102.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

