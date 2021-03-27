Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

TSCO opened at $178.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $178.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

