Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 274.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,407,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $48.64 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

