Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $185.03 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $186.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average of $171.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

