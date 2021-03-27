Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after buying an additional 330,199 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

VNQ opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

