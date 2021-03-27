Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $1.07 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 119.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,324,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.90.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.