Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $298.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

