Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

