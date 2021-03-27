Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 448 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average of $263.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

