Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

